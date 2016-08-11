Flint school back in session after move to balanced calendar

More schools are moving to a balanced calendar.

"I am super excited. I have been waiting to do this for the past two years," said Anita Steward, principal at Freeman Elementary School.

Steward had the vision of year round school for a while. The Flint school is the only one in the district that will have students in the classroom starting Aug. 7, 2017.

Steward believes reducing a child's time away from school will help them retain more of what they learn from the year before.

"With a short summer we'll be able to jump right in and get started with that grade level material and not waste time reviewing," she said.

Even though students will be hitting the books throughout the year, the new balanced calendar has some benefits to it in the form of a longer Christmas and spring break.

"I think the kids will like it and it will give us a chance to actually go visit family that live out of state or you know, further away. So it will give us more time to spend with family," said Rebecca Robertson, parent.

Her son Caleb is heading into the third grade.

""He's been here since pre-K. And we couldn't even think of going somewhere else. The teachers love him," Robertson said.

Caleb said he feels the same way about an early end to his summer break.

"I like school," he said.

Steward is also quick to point out her teachers will benefit from longer breaks throughout the school year, allowing them to come back rested and refreshed to give students the knowledge they can handle.

"The students at Freeman Elementary School, they deserve it. And we the staff are excited and ready to give them what it is that they deserve as far as a quality education," Steward said.

