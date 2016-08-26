NCMEC searching for missing 13-year-old - WNEM TV 5

NCMEC searching for missing 13-year-old

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Aireona Smith was last seen one year ago today, on August 1, 2016, in Flint, Michigan. She is believed to be in the local area.

Aireona is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She has pierced ears and may wear glasses. When she was last seen, Aireona's hair was dyed blonde.

Anyone with information about Aireona is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

