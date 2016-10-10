Alleged serial attacker convicted of assaults

The alleged serial attacker accused of assaulting women in Mid-Michigan has been convicted.

Charles Gamble II, 41, was convicted on Oct. 11, 2017 for assaulting a mother and her son while they jogged on a trail in Goodrich, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said.

That incident happened on Oct. 7, 2016. The then 36-year-old mother was with her then 7-year-old son running just west of Goodrich Middle School when a man jumped out from behind a tree and started punching the mother.

Police said the woman’s son was jogging behind his mother. When he saw the struggle, he started yelling at the man.

The boy potentially stopped his mother from being sexually assaulted, Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell said.

“My belief is yes, that [the suspect] had every intention of sexually assaulting the victim in Atlas Township. But the little 7-year-old boy scared him. He pushed him, and he got up and ran. I believe the little 7-year-old boy prevented it,” Pickell said.

The woman sustained facial bone fractures and other injuries, Leyton said.

After the assault, the woman took a shortcut through the woods to check on her daughter who was in the parking lot of the school.

Pickell said the woman saw her attacker get into a black SUV and drive off. She told police the vehicle had off-market rims and tinted windows. She was also able to describe the man to a police sketch artist.

Pickell said a trooper spotted the suspect's vehicle traveling on M-15 near Green Road. The driver, Gamble, matched the description given by the victim.

A detective assisting in the traffic stop found the rims of the vehicle were dusty and had fingerprints on them, making him believe they had been changed recently.

At first, police said Gamble denied changing the rims, but later admitted it. Gamble and his wife gave police permission to search their garage where investigators found the off-market rims in garbage bags.

Also in the SUV was an iPhone, police said. Investigators found Gamble had received calls and text messages from his wife around the same time as the assaults, allowing police to GEO tag Gambles location at the time.

Pickell said the attack was planned and Gamble followed the woman the day before, waiting for a moment to strike.

Gamble was convicted of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and assault and battery for that incident.

“Gamble is a violent man who preyed on innocent and vulnerable women and children,” Pickell said.

He will be sentenced on Nov. 13.

Pickell said Gamble has a violent criminal history.

In 1999, he assaulted his wife - fracturing her eye socket and choking her unconscious. He served a year in county jail.

Gamble also served 10-15 years in prison for kidnapping, felony firearm and armed robbery.

Investigators also found Gamble had been under psychiatric care for rage and impulsive behavior. Pickell said he also attended weekly sex addict anonymous sessions.

“I honestly believe in my heart he would have struck again,” Pickell said.

Gamble is also being charged in a separate assault case that took place on Sept. 30, 2016.

In that case, a 33-year-old Davison Township woman was jogging on the Abernathy Park portion of Davison Regional Park when a man crossed into her path and hit her in the face, investigators said.

The man struck her several times causing the woman to blackout. She woke up later on the pavement. Police said she had facial fractures and required surgery.

A trial date has not been set in that case.

