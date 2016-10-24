Sheriff's office continues to investigates hit-and-run

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a hit-and-run that sent a man to the hospital in October.

Wayne Roberts, 68, was out jogging on Freiberger Road in Moore Township when he was hit.

Roberts was found lying in the ditch on Freiberger Road on Oct. 24.

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. It happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

The man received significant head injuries and was transported to McKenzie Hospital, but later flown to St. Mary's for treatment.

He was wearing a bright orange and gray jacket, black jogging pants and gray tennis shoes, the sheriff's office said.

Lab reports discovered glass and silver flakes in Roberts' clothing.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call the department at 810-648-2000 extension 2.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.