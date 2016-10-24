Sheriff's office continues to investigates hit-and-run - WNEM TV 5

Sheriff's office continues to investigates hit-and-run

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate a hit-and-run that sent a man to the hospital in October.

Wayne Roberts, 68, was out jogging on Freiberger Road in Moore Township when he was hit.

Roberts was found lying in the ditch on Freiberger Road on Oct. 24.

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. It happened between 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

The man received significant head injuries and was transported to McKenzie Hospital, but later flown to St. Mary's for treatment.

He was wearing a bright orange and gray jacket, black jogging pants and gray tennis shoes, the sheriff's office said.

Lab reports discovered glass and silver flakes in Roberts' clothing.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call the department at 810-648-2000 extension 2.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Denver man castrated transgender woman in apartment

    Police: Denver man castrated transgender woman in apartment

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:49:07 GMT
    Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.    A police affidavit says James Lowell Pennington, 57, removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman's wife witnessed the 90-minute procedure.    The wife called 911 about three hours later when blood poured from the incision.    The affidavit says the testicles could n...More >
    Police say a Colorado man without a medical license has been arrested after he allegedly used an Army surgical kit to castrate a transgender woman at her Denver apartment.    A police affidavit says James Lowell Pennington, 57, removed the testicles and sutured the opening while the woman's wife witnessed the 90-minute procedure.    The wife called 911 about three hours later when blood poured from the incision.    The affidavit says the testicles could n...More >

  • Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

    Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement

    Sunday, May 21 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-05-21 19:53:47 GMT
    Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.    But Pence also met with respectful applause Sunday when he mentioned how President Donald Trump spoke out against the religious persecution of people of "all faiths" when he addressed the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.    Trump has been harshly critici...More >
    Dozens of graduates and family members silently stood and walked out as Vice President Mike Pence began his address at Notre Dame's commencement ceremony.    But Pence also met with respectful applause Sunday when he mentioned how President Donald Trump spoke out against the religious persecution of people of "all faiths" when he addressed the leaders of more than 50 Arab and Muslim nations in Saudi Arabia earlier Sunday.    Trump has been harshly critici...More >

  • Driver turns self in after hit-and-run accident

    Driver turns self in after hit-and-run accident

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:29 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:29:27 GMT
    Stock photoStock photo

    The driver of a hit-and-run accident has turned herself in. The 30-year-old Lapeer woman allegedly struck a pedestrian Thursday morning.

    More >

    The driver of a hit-and-run accident has turned herself in. The 30-year-old Lapeer woman allegedly struck a pedestrian Thursday morning.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.