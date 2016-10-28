Samaia Hernandez is thrilled to call Mid-Michigan home after years working in Connecticut media. She is an award-winning journalist with experience in print, digital, radio, and TV news. She recently followed her heart back to journalism after several years in government communications.

As a breaking news reporter for the nation’s longest, continuously published newspaper, she was one of the first reporters on scene of the tragic 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, contributing to team coverage, which was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

At Connecticut Public Radio, she reported on-air and produced for award-winning news talk shows. Samaia launched her journalism career in newspapers and received a 1st Place award in reporting from the Society of Professional Journalists for her profile of a plaintiff in the “New Haven 20” U.S. Supreme Court Case. Her stories have been carried by the Associated Press and appeared in news outlets across the country.

In 2014, she was named to Connecticut Magazine’s top “40 Under 40.” She is a passionate volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters and was honored by the organization with an award for mentoring excellence.

Samaia was born in Texas, raised in Mid-City Los Angeles and holds a bachelor’s degree in Comparative Literature from the University of California at Santa Barbara.