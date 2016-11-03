Dan Giroux

A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
A teenage girl was brain dead days after being shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school and was to be removed from life support.More >
A teenage girl was brain dead days after being shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school and was to be removed from life support.More >
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >
A veteran has permanent damage to his body and suffered extreme injuries after he was run over by a dump truck.More >
A Michigan woman is behind bars after authorities say she failed to protect a little girl from a suspected child molester.More >
A Michigan woman is behind bars after authorities say she failed to protect a little girl from a suspected child molester.More >
A semi crash on a Mid-Michigan highway left behind a damaged overpass and headaches for drivers.More >
A semi crash on a Mid-Michigan highway left behind a damaged overpass and headaches for drivers.More >
Police in Michigan have raided three properties of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw following the recent arrest of a priest accused of committing sex crimes.More >
Police in Michigan have raided three properties of the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw following the recent arrest of a priest accused of committing sex crimes.More >
The state Department of Natural Resources has banned open burning in 15 mid-Michigan counties because of dry conditions.More >
The state Department of Natural Resources has banned open burning in 15 mid-Michigan counties because of dry conditions.More >
Police say thanks to a tip, they believe they know who urinated on a snack display at a Mt. Pleasant gas station convenience store.More >
Police say thanks to a tip, they believe they know who urinated on a snack display at a Mt. Pleasant gas station convenience store.More >
A popular Mid-Michigan restaurant is set to reopen more than one year after it was destroyed in a massive fire.More >
A popular Mid-Michigan restaurant is set to reopen more than one year after it was destroyed in a massive fire.More >
A Mid-Michigan school district is starting spring break early.More >
A Mid-Michigan school district is starting spring break early.More >