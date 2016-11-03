Meteorologist Dan Giroux is very excited to be a part of the First Warn 5 Weather Team. He was born and raised in Southeast Michigan, so it means a lot to him to be forecasting for Mid-Michigan.

Dan graduated from Valparaiso University in 2011 and managed to stay very busy while he was in school. He was lucky enough to learn from some of the greats in Broadcast Meteorology including Ginger Zee, Tom Skilling, and Rich Luterman. Dan was also the Weather Director for Valparaiso’s student-run TV station, VUTV, which included co-hosting a weekly television program dedicated to weather.

After graduation, Dan moved north of the Mackinac Bridge and spent two years as the Weekend Meteorologist at TV 6 in Marquette. There he endured the coldest winter on record in Marquette and could not believe there was still ice on Lake Superior on Memorial Day later that year.

Now that he is south of the Mighty Mac, Dan looks forward to being in a (slightly) warmer climate. More importantly, he is excited to be close to Frankenmuth where he can indulge in eating a lot of chicken. Dan is also an avid fan of all Detroit sports, (Even the Lions).

You can email him at dan.giroux@wnem.com.