New trial authorized in Flint-area jail lawsuit

A U.S. district judge authorized a new trial in a Flint-area jail lawsuit.

The lawsuit regarded William Jennings. He was arrested for drunken driving and taken to the Genesee County Jail where he was pepper-sprayed, hit with a stun gun and restrained face-down with a hood over his face.

In November the jury decided in favor of Jennings, awarding him almost $37 million in Detroit federal court. The judge later reduced it to $11 million.

Jennings sued five former or current county officers, accusing them of excessive force after an arrest in 2010.

More than half of the multimillion-dollar verdict came in the form of punitive damages.

An attorney for the officers, William Reising, told The Associated Press it's a "runaway verdict." He pledged to appeal.

In court filings, Reising said Jennings' treatment wasn't unconstitutional. They said he wasn't compliant and had resisted efforts to contain him.

On June 15, 2017, U.S. District Judge Avern Cohn authorized a new trial.

