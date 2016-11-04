Former Chasse Ballroom owner sentenced to 11 years in prison

A Fenton business owner was sentenced to 11 years behind bars in a huge embezzlement case.

Investigators said former Chasse Ballroom owner Michael Lajoice, 38, took more than $18 million from the Clarkston Credit Union where he served as chief financial officer.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud

Lajoice was sentenced on March 23, 2017 to 11 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay $18.6 million in restitution.

"The dance instructors here were amazing people and I'm sure they're hurt," said Joan Marie, Chasse customer.

Lajoice turned himself in for the embezzlement in January 2016.

"His salary does not support the lifestyle this defendant has led. As we review his home he owns in Fenton, a lifestyle of the rich and famous," said Robert Novy, assistance prosecutor for Oakland County.

In addition to his lavish lifestyle, the dance studio he owned benefited from his embezzlement. As a result, the doors have been closed for good.

