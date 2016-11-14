Suspects charged in alleged Mid-Michigan hate crime

Two suspects have been charged after an alleged case of “ethnic intimidation.”

Deputies were called to a home in the Village of Clifford on Nov. 12.

The family told police when they woke up that morning they found many boxes taped together blocking their driveway. The boxes had statements about Donald Trump taking back America and the words “Mexicans suck.”

The family also told investigators they found a doll made of balloons hanging nearby and vulgar graffiti spray painted on their driveway.

The family was preparing for their daughter's quinceanera when they made the discovery.

The sheriff said this is the first case of racial intimidation in this area.

"That is intimidation and it is a felony. So anytime you try to do something like that based on race or creed or religion, it is a two year felony by Michigan law," Sheriff Glen Skrent said.

The victims, whose Mexican heritage dates back generations, have lived in the area for more than 10 years. They have never experienced hate like this.

Anythony Ford, of Allenton, and Jacob Peters, of Brown City, were charged on Feb. 10 for connection to the incident. Both suspects are 17-years-old.

They were both charged with a single count of ethnic intimidation. If found guilty they could spend up to two years behind bars.

Both suspects have contacted the Tuscola County Sheriff's Department to provide details about their involvement in the incident, the sheriff's department said.

One of the suspects was previously in a relationship with a member of the victim's household, the sheriff's department said.

