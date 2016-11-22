Brinley the Brave's cancer is in remission

A Mid-Michigan girl who has bravely fought cancer only to have it return is in remission.

You may remember Brinley Jungnitsch.

In 2016 she finished chemotherapy and was able to go home, but in November her mother broke the news on Facebook that preliminary tests show that her cancer has returned.

Now her Facebook page shows that the spunky young girl is in remission.

Brinley has battled AML Leukemia, and was even picked to be among three local children honored during the Light the Night Walk for leukemia and lymphoma in August.

