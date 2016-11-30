Police to release details after multiple arrests in B&E cases - WNEM TV 5

Police to release details after multiple arrests in B&E cases

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

We expect to learn more about an investigation that led to multiple arrests in more than 40 breaking and entering cases.

In November of 2016, police said several agencies were teaming up after multiple homes were broken into in and around Denton Township in Roscommon County.

Few details were released, but police expect to share more information Friday morning. 

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.