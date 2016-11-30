Former sheriff's office dive team member pleads guilty in sexting case

A former reserve Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office dive team member has pleaded guilty to some charges in the case involving sexting with a teenage girl.

The 46-year-old Saginaw Township man faced felony charges for sending naked pictures of himself to the Grand Blanc Township teen when she was 16-and-17-years-old.

Michael Garner was a family friend and allegedly committed the acts between June and September of 2016.

Investigators seized his phone and an iPad as part of the investigation, and he had been suspended from the dive team. Garner has since been terminated.

A Grand Blanc Township mother told police she saw suspicious messages on her stepdaughter's Facebook account so she reported it to police.

The investigation revealed images and videos of Garner, who was known to the family, police said.

On Aug. 2, 2017 Garner pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. As part of his plea agreement, the prosecutor dismissed the additional charges against Garner.

Garner is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 28, 2017.

