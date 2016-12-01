Suspects in Thanksgiving murder, arson to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Two suspects have been ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation before their case can move forward.

The two men were arrested and arraigned after a man was found dead in a house fire on Thanksgiving morning.

Firefighters were sent to the Bay City home on 18th Street about 7 a.m. on Nov. 24.

Officials said the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived. They later discovered the body of the victim, 59-year-old Steven Alan Bouza.

Following an autopsy, police knew Bouza's death was a homicide after a coroner found he had been stabbed multiple times. Dental records were used to positively identify Bouza.

Investigators arrested DeMarckeon Jackson, 20, and Rodrick Williams, 17, in connection to the incident.

“We are 100 percent sure these are the suspects involved in the arson and homicide on 18th Street. This wasn’t a random event. The suspects and the victim knew each other. They were acquaintances," Police Chief Michael Cecchini said.

Police said Jackson has a previous criminal history. He was on probation at the time.

Investigators said Bouza was well-known in the Bay City community for being kind and generous. Detectives believe he was helping the two suspects in some way and that is how they knew each other.

Bouza's neighbors said he was the nice quiet man on the corner who never bothered anyone.

"He's been very friendly with everybody. I've not seen an issue with him with anyone. So he seems to be very kind or well, was very kind," said Janessa Russell, neighbor.

