Burton man sentenced for shortchanging local charities

A Burton man has been sentenced to 30 days on a jail tether and two years probation for shortchanging Flint-area charities.

Todd West, 56, pleaded guilty on Dec. 5 to a single felony count of larceny by false pretenses. West agreed to pay more than $11,000 in restitution in exchange for dropping two other felony counts of larceny by false pretenses and 10 Bingo Act violations.

“Charities need every penny earned in fundraising to help the community,” said Richard Kalm, MGCB executive director. “West shortchanged charities by leading them to believe some of the diverted money was helping youth, but he actually was skimming profits. By enforcing Michigan gaming regulations, the MGCB helps charities avoid becoming victims of similar crimes.”

Between 2010 and 2013, investigators said West arranged and operated charity gaming events at Gloria's Poker Palace. He admitted to stealing money from Blessed Sacrament Church, the church's men's club and rosary alter society, Knights of Columbus Council 11532 and Kearsley Hockey Boosters.

Fourteen people associated with Gloria's, Pocket Aces and Lucky's have pleaded guilty to gaming crimes since 2014.

West was sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court on Feb. 2, 2017.

He must pay the restitution within six months.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.