Family still hoping to find pet that belonged to late daughter

A local family is still desperately searching for their beloved dog who has been missing since late last year.

Hallie the dog belonged to the Hahn's daughter Emily before she tragically passed away from cancer.

Hallie got loose and the family has been searching for her ever since.

Mike Hahn and his wife Karen's 10-year-old chihuahua mix went missing and the couple has done everything they can think of to find her.

They think of Hallie as a member of their family, but more than that she used to belong to one.

"The reason she is so special to us is she was our late daughter's dog. Our beautiful daughter Emily passed away at age 28 of gleoblastoma, brain cancer. The one called the terminator. She was a beautiful, lovely young woman and she loved animals. She worked as a groomer at Pet Smart," Mike Hahn said.

The family teamed up with an animal rescue group in Saginaw to cover as much ground as possible to bring Hallie home.

"We're hoping that she's seeking shelter and maintaining shelter to keep her warmth. People have sheds in their backyard that maybe they don't check on a regular basis. Hallie's small. She's 15 pounds and slightly under probably now," said Yasmin Adams, co-founder of Undercover Angels Animal Rescue of Saginaw.

Adams said she is doing what every animal deserves by searching, but was surprised to find out the dog had belonged to Emily.

"Once I realized the correlation having that I knew Emily, having worked with her in the past, it personally impacted me and made me want to help them even more," Adams said.

The Hahns are hoping if you see a stray dog to call and report it. That call may lead it home.

"Hallie is microchipped. So if she were to be found and taken to an animal shelter or any veterinary office, they would be able to scan her and know where she belongs," Mike Hahn said.

