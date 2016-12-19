Girl who raised money for family in need delivers gifts

Every year children around the world awaken Christmas morning anxious to find out what's under the tree.

For one local girl, Christmas is about making sure everyone else has something under their tree.

Kaylee Green would wrap gifts all day if she could because she lives for the moment when the specially wrapped present is opened.

"Ever since I was born I liked giving other people things," she said.

This year the 9-year-old decided to take it to the next level.

"Finally, I decided well, maybe I should help big time and not just little gifts. Something big for a family," Kaylee said.

She told her parents she didn't want any gifts for Christmas. She wants to put the money towards putting gifts under the tree of a family in need.

"She told her friends and family that if they would support her cause, she would be more than happy to take a donation rather than a gift," said Laura Green, Kaylee's mother.

Her mom helped find a family - a single mother and her three children.

"It was the perfect family that I thought," Kaylee said.

She said she got worried when she realized it might be more expensive than she initially thought. She started baking cookies and selling them to family and friends.

She raised about $300 and was able to buy 30 gifts for the family.

"I'm really happy. As I was wrapping them I was just thinking, holy cow! People love cookies," Kaylee said. "You can't change the world, but if you can help, do your best."

She delivered the presents on Wednesday. Thanks to her, one family will have presents underneath the tree Christmas morning.

They each opened one present early when Kaylee dropped them off.

"Just really happy. I really didn't expect this much excitement out of these," Kaylee said.

Janey Noykos was thankful Kaylee delivered gifts for her kids.

"It means the world. I'm a single mom. I've been struggling for a while now and just knowing that even at the youngest age, that someone out there cares," Noykos said.

The spirit of giving was on full display.

