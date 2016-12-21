Possible police impersonator being investigated

Officials are investigating a possible police impersonator in Michigan.

On Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. the Cass County Sheriff‘s Office got a call about the possible impersonator.

Two people told deputies that a suspicious vehicle attempted to stop them while traveling on M-40 in Cass County.

According to the victims, the man did make statements indicating he was a police officer but did not present any type of identification.

The man is described as being 65-70-years-old with white hair and a beard.

He was driving a red, four-door Chevy/GMC Jimmy SUV with equipment racks on top.

The vehicle may also have white flashing lights and large antennas.

It also had multiple bumper stickers and “Rescue” on the front hood/bug screen area.

If you have any information, call (269) 445-1560.

