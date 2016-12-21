Man killed in three-vehicle crash

Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Shiawassee County.

It happened Wednesday, Dec. 22 about 10:47 a.m. at the intersection of M-21 and Escott Road in the city of Corunna.

Investigators said a vehicle driving southbound on Escott went through the stop sign and into the path of a westbound vehicle on M-21. The second vehicle spun several times and was struck by a third vehicle in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the third vehicle, 37-year-old Robert Cox of Lennon, was airlifted to Hurley where he later died from his injuries.

Two women in the second vehicle were also hurt, but police said they were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No citations have been issued at this time as police are still investigating.

It's unknown if icy roads contributed to the crash.

