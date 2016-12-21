No charges in 2 fatal shootings by Dearborn police - WNEM TV 5

No charges in 2 fatal shootings by Dearborn police

DETROIT (AP) -

No charges will be filed in the separate fatal shootings of two people by suburban Detroit police.

The Wayne County prosecutor issued lengthy statements Wednesday in the deaths of Kevin Matthews a year ago and Janet Wilson last January. Both were killed by Dearborn police, although Matthews was shot in Detroit after a chase on foot and an intense physical struggle.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy says both shootings are cases of police self-defense. She says the decisions are "heart-wrenching for all parties involved."

Worthy says Matthews was killed by a Dearborn officer after breaking free and trying to get control of the officer's gun.

Wilson was shot in her car.  The prosecutor says she tried to run down a Dearborn officer after a dispute at Fairlane Mall.

