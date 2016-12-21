No charges in 2 fatal shootings by Dearborn police

No charges will be filed in the separate fatal shootings of two people by suburban Detroit police.

The Wayne County prosecutor issued lengthy statements Wednesday in the deaths of Kevin Matthews a year ago and Janet Wilson last January. Both were killed by Dearborn police, although Matthews was shot in Detroit after a chase on foot and an intense physical struggle.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy says both shootings are cases of police self-defense. She says the decisions are "heart-wrenching for all parties involved."

Worthy says Matthews was killed by a Dearborn officer after breaking free and trying to get control of the officer's gun.

Wilson was shot in her car. The prosecutor says she tried to run down a Dearborn officer after a dispute at Fairlane Mall.

