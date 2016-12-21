Mid-Michigan guard charged with ignoring inmate's plea before suicide

Charges have been filed against a prison guard in the death of a Michigan inmate who killed herself.

Dianna Callahan of Flint appeared in court Wednesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and willful neglect of duty. She's accused of failing to properly respond to a threat of suicide made by Janika Edmond at the women's prison near Ann Arbor.

Edmond was found with underwear tied around her neck in November 2015. Documents show she yelled for a suicide-prevention vest but didn't get one.

Attorney William Hatchett says he will "vigorously" defend Callahan. He declined further comment.

Hatchett says Callahan was fired by the state Corrections Department but is appealing her dismissal. The 25-year-old Edmond was in prison for violating probation in a previous case.

