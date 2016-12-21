Water main break causes lane closures in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Water main break causes lane closures in Saginaw

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A water main break has caused lane closures in Saginaw on Wednesday.

The three westbound lanes of m-46 will be reduced to one lane between Fayette and Harrison.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if possible.

The closure will remain in place until the work is complete.

