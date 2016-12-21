TV5 sits down with Snyder to discuss water crisis

In the flood of developments coming out of Flint, people are talking about the state's controversial emergency manager law and questioning if Gov. Rick Snyder should be charged.

"He is doing his investigation. Apparently, he found issues and concerns that were worth rendering charges, but again, let's let our judicial process work," Snyder said.

Snyder said although there is still work to be done in Flint, a lot has already been done.

"If you stop and look at, the water quality has dramatically improved. We haven't gotten the all clear yet, but we have a major summit coming in January because the six month reporting period is wrapping up. In terms of education, there are more than 400 kids who have opportunities for preschool. In terms of insurance opportunities we've got 20,000 more people covered with insurance in Flint and over 800 jobs have been created. In a community of Flint's size, 800 jobs is significant," Snyder said.

He also said residents don't need to drink bottled water because the filters works fine. However, if they want bottled water they can call 211 and have it delivered to them if need be.

Watch the entire interview here.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.