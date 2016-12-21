Woman battling cancer seeks help with home repairs

A Mid-Michigan woman's roof is falling apart.

With chemotherapy treatments to pay for, she can't afford to fix it so she reached out to the TV5 Rescue Squad for help.

"I need a Santa Claus or two or three or four. At this point I need a new home," said Carrie Ostash, Bay City resident.

When she bought the modular home she thought it would be a perfect fit, but with each passing day the house turns into a nightmare. The roof is leaking, the insulation is drenched and the walls are growing mildew. It's a slew of problems she doesn't have the money to fix.

"When it's really good rain it comes through that beam. There is about a 4 by 4 hole in the ceiling in my bedroom," she said.

Ostash lives alone and makes a living by taking care of others as a home health nurse. However, she is the one needing help in a home that is literally breaking apart by the day.

"I'm at my wit's end and I don't want to play this card, but unfortunately I had breast cancer and that was removed in August. I'm now on chemo therapy and with chemo therapy you really have to watch your immune system," Ostash said.

Ostash said the simple solution would be to move out, but she can't afford to move - especially while battling cancer.

"It's so hard to ask for help. It just really is, it's hard to ask for help. You know we are raised that you do it yourself, but just sometimes you have to say please help me," she said.

