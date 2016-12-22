Update: Semi hits overpass, lane closed indefinitely - WNEM TV 5

Update: Semi hits overpass, lane closed indefinitely

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A major Mid-Michigan interstate has re-opened following a bad crash in Genesee County, but an overpass lane will be closed indefinitely.

At around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 21 a semi-truck hauling a mobile gravel plant on I-75 hit the Miller Road overpass because the load was too tall.  

The impact caused substantial damage to two beams on the overpass, according to MDOT spokesperson Jocelyn Hall.

That means the right-hand lane on the westbound Miller Road overpass will be closed until MDOT gets new beams and can install them.

Hall expects that to happen in the spring or summer of 2017.

Accident clean-up continued deep into the night, with traffic diverted onto I-69 until around 3 a.m. on Dec. 22 when I-75 was re-opened.

