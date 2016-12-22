Changes in state law gives underage drinkers second chance

A bill designed to give underage drinkers a second chance has been signed into law.

Governor Rick Snyder signed a law Wednesday making the first offense for minor in possession a civil offense instead of a misdemeanor.

The first offense is now punishable by a $100 fine. Repeat offenders would still face a misdemeanor charge.

State Senator Rick Jones sponsored the law. He released the following statement:

“The problem with the old Minor in Possession law was that it was clogging up our courts, putting kids in jail and jeopardizing the chances of some young people to get into college or get a job. Under this new law, we will give young people one — and only one — chance to get their lives in order and avoid a criminal record.”

