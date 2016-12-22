World's first combination IHOP/Applebee's coming to Michigan

Have a hard time deciding between pancakes or appetizers? No problem.

The first Applebee’s and IHOP hybrid restaurant will open in Detroit next year.

The Detroit Free Press reported the 300-seat restaurant will be located inside the Millender Center, across Renaissance Center.

The final menu is still unclear but breakfast lovers will be a big target audience.

IHOP acquired Applebee’s in 2007.

