Man arrested after shooting neighbor's house over dog

A Mid-Michigan man has been arrested after authorities say he shot a gun at his neighbor's house.

Daryl Sansom, 37, of Harrison is charged with one felony count of firing a weapon in or at a building and one misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said Sansom called police because he thought his dog had been shot by his neighbor. Angry about the situation, Sansom allegedly fired off his pistol at his neighbor's house.

Some of the rounds went through the walls of the home, but no one was hurt.

Investigators said he was drunk at the time.

It was later discovered during the investigation that the dog had been hit by a car, not shot.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.