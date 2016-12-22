Ohio Supreme Court rejects teen rapist's 112-year sentence

A divided Ohio Supreme Court has overturned a convicted rapist's 112-year prison sentence imposed for crimes committed when he was 15.

The court ruled 4-3 Thursday that the 2008 sentence given to Brandon Moore constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and violates a U.S. Supreme Court mandate against life sentences for juvenile crimes not involving homicides.

Moore was tried as an adult and convicted by a jury in the 2001 armed kidnapping, robbery and gang rape of a 22-year-old Youngstown State University student.

Prosecutors argued Moore's sentence is constitutional because it involved multiple and consecutive sentences and not a single sentence of life without parole.

Moore's attorneys said such lengthy sentences for juveniles who didn't commit homicides must provide meaningful opportunity for release.

Moore will now be resentenced.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.