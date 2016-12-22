Students may have been sickened by pot-laced brownies

Reports of multiple students feeling unwell sparked an investigation into brownies and suckers that may have been laced with marijuana.

Burton Police Officer Dennis Gross tells TV5 that Bentley Middle School staff started to investigate after students complained they weren’t feeling well after eating the treats another student brought to school on Dec. 16.

Police took some of the items as evidence, but no determination has been made yet.

Gross tells TV5 that this is not the first time he’s seen issues like this at the middle school level.

“This is becoming all too common,” Gross said.

It will be up to the prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges will be sought.

Family members tell TV5 that the student who brought the treats is in 8th grade.

