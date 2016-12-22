$11 million grant awarded to U of M-Flint

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has made an $11 million grant to the University of Michigan-Flint.

The grant will support the University’s growth of STEM studies, add faculty support, create more research opportunities and develop additional strategies to recruit and retain students.

The largest part of the grant will provide $7.5 million in matching dollars for the construction of a third wing of the Murchie Science Building.

“This $11 million grant seizes on the opportunity to leverage a $29.25 million state of Michigan grant and ensure that UM-Flint facilities remain on the cutting edge in the fields of STEM,” said Ridgway White, president of the Mott Foundation.

Construction of the Murchie Science Building addition is tentatively set to start in 2017 and be completed in 2020.

