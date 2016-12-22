Power restored to hundreds across Mid-Michigan - WNEM TV 5

Power restored to hundreds across Mid-Michigan

Source: Consumers Energy Source: Consumers Energy
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) -

Power has been restored to hundreds of Mid-Michigan Consumers Energy customers.

339 customers in Midland County were without power until it was restored at 1 p.m., the outage also impacted traffic lights.

