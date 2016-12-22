Snyder signs laws to ease zero-tolerance school punishment - WNEM TV 5

LANSING, MI (AP) -

Gov. Rick Snyder has signed laws that will ease zero-tolerance policies in public schools and give districts flexibility to consider many issues when deciding whether to punish a student.

Snyder says students will no longer be automatically expelled or suspended due to misconduct. Schools can consider a student's age, disciplinary history, a student's disability and whether safety was at risk.

The governor says the package of laws is the result of discussions involving educators, judges and the American Civil Liberties Union. Snyder said Thursday the laws emphasize "restorative justice."

