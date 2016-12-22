Detroit man charged in shooting death of 16-year-old brother - WNEM TV 5

DETROIT (AP) -

Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old Detroit man in the shooting death of his younger brother while playing with a handgun at their home.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Aavaire Johnson on Thursday with manslaughter, aiming without malice, careless discharge of a weapon and felony firearm.

Johnson's brother, 16-year-old Shawn Johnson, died early Wednesday. The prosecutor's office says the defendant "was playing with his brother" when he pointed a handgun that discharged.

Shawn Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital where he was taken by emergency personnel who responded to a call just before 2 a.m.

Formal arraignment of the older brother is expected Thursday afternoon.

