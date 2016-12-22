Detroit man charged in shooting death of 16-year-old brother

Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old Detroit man in the shooting death of his younger brother while playing with a handgun at their home.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Aavaire Johnson on Thursday with manslaughter, aiming without malice, careless discharge of a weapon and felony firearm.
Johnson's brother, 16-year-old Shawn Johnson, died early Wednesday. The prosecutor's office says the defendant "was playing with his brother" when he pointed a handgun that discharged.
Shawn Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital where he was taken by emergency personnel who responded to a call just before 2 a.m.
Formal arraignment of the older brother is expected Thursday afternoon.
Copyright 2016 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.