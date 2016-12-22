Man accused of robbing bank with assault rifle arrested

A suspect is in custody, accused of robbing a Mid-Michigan bank with an assault rifle.

It happened at the Chemical Bank at 6120 Fenton Road in Genesee County’s Mundy Township on Dec. 15 at 9:53 a.m.

Police report that the man, who was armed with a black assault rifle, got away with cash.

He was found during a traffic stop on Dec. 20 by a City of Flint Police Officer and arrested.

The case remains under investigation.

