Police arrest 2 bank robbery suspects

Police arrested two suspects in connection to a bank robbery.

The robbery happened on Wednesday about 4:30 p.m. at the Dort Federal Credit Union, 1091 W. Hill Road in Mundy Township.

The robbery was committed by a white man, police said. The amount of money he stole is undetermined.

Witnesses told police the man left the scene in a vehicle driven by a white female.

The vehicle and both suspects were located at a local hotel on Thursday and arrested, police said.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.