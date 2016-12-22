$2,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest in unsol - WNEM TV 5

$2,500 reward offered for information leading to arrest in unsolved murder

Samurai Lowe Samurai Lowe
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved murder.

Samurai Lowe, 32, was shot and killed on Feb. 25, 2012.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. outside of a home on the Clement Street between Winona and Seneca Street in Flint.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

