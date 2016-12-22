Potential pot brownies handed out to middle school students

Several children became sick after allegedly eating pot brownies from a classmate.

The staff at Bentley Middle School became suspicious when several children came to the office claiming to be sick. Multiple students are now facing stiff punishment.

Police said brownies and lollipops likely laced with marijuana were passed around at the Burton middle school on Friday.

"I think they should press charges. All those kids got sick over this situation," said Gilbert Reyna, parent.

Burton police were called to the school. They took a portion of the treats to the Michigan State Police crime lab in Bridgeport for testing.

"I think the parents should be responsible here. I mean, the child didn't make 'em himself unless he has access to it and that still should be on the parents," said Kim Vandrese, parent.

Police said a child brought the potentially laced treats to school and shared them with another student. The second student passed them to others.

Police sent their report to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office. The prosecutor will decide who, if anyone, will face charges.

Burton police said this is not the first time they responded to an incident like this at the middle school level. They said it's becoming all too common.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.