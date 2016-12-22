911 director, former sheriff retires after almost 50 years

For almost two decades Tom McIntyre has been making sure help was on the line when people needed it most.

Now he is retiring as Saginaw County's 911 director.

"You can't help but go back and think how lucky I am for the many, many years that I've had and the support of so many people," McIntyre said.

He put in almost 50 years of public safety work. He worked as a sheriff's deputy for years before eventually becoming sheriff. He said the good and the bad of the job go hand in hand.

"Oh, it's the people. The best thing is the people. There are obviously very sad times. I can't think of anything worse than delivering a death message in the middle of the night. Knocking on a door at 3 a.m. in the morning and knowing this is a life changing event. But at the moment someone had to be there to do that job and do it right. And that's just why I wanted to make sure that was done right and what came out of that is we created the Victims Assistance Bureau," McIntyre said.

The 67-year-old still plans on substitute teaching and keeping busy in the community. He counts his blessings he was able to serve the residents in Saginaw County.

"I'm very fortunate for the way life has turned out and I hope I've done well for the people and thank you to all the people who have trusted me," McIntyre said.

