Family worried about water discoloration

Discolored and foul water is sadly nothing new to some Mid-Michigan communities, but residents in one Huron County town never expected the issue to arrive at their door.

For some living in the village of Sebewaing, turning on the taps means a flow of yellow or brown water shortly follows. They have made attempts to fix it themselves, but the bad water always seems to return.

They are afraid to touch it, let alone drink it.

Elena Roberts, resident, said she can't figure out what is causing her water to come out yellow and smelly. She said she had all new pipe work put in when they moved into the house this summer and she has flushed her pipes numerous times, only for unsightly water to return.

"We flush the house, the hydrant. It comes back. I'm dealing with it again. They tell me they changed it from well three to well one, from well three to whatever it is. I'm not buying it," Roberts said.

She said changing wells has only been a temporary bandage with the yellow water returning soon after.

Roberts believes she is not the only one having problems.

"No, the whole street is affected. We went to a city council meeting in August and I met a nice little lady who took me aside and said, 'we dealt with yellow water until they replaced our water lines.' So it's not just isolated to me," Roberts said.

She said she is convinced the problem lies in the Sebewaing water line that runs to her house, which she thinks could be picking up contaminants from an old stamping plant that sits at the end of her block. She is hoping someone can figure out where the brown water is coming from and if it's harmful to her family that is afraid of water.

"My kid doesn't want to take a bath. If the water is yellow, forget taking a bath. My washing machine is all discolored inside. It's only six months old. When I wash the dishes my hands feel awful afterward so I don't know," Roberts said.

Officials with the Sebewaing Water Department said they are aware of the issue the Roberts are having and believe it is an isolated incident.

