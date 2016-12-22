Radio station delivers toys to kids in hospital - WNEM TV 5

Radio station delivers toys to kids in hospital

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A local radio station delivered toys to kids stuck in the hospital for Christmas on Thursday morning.

It was all part of 97 JOE-FM's Santa JOE for Hospital Kids promotion.

Jason Shaw and Cooper, from the radio station, delivered the toys with two Frozen princesses to kids at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.

The toys were donated by listeners, the radio station said.

