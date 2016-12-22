Body camera captures Michigan deputy rescuing 3 from fire

A deputy in central Michigan rescued three people from a burning home while his body camera recorded his heroics.

Eaton County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Jenkins pulled the people from the fire in Delta Township Tuesday evening. WLNS-TV reports Jenkins was treated for smoke inhalation but not hospitalized.

In the video, orange flames light a room. Jenkins calmly says, "We got people trapped inside," then tells the residents to get out.

A woman says, "We can't. She can't walk." Then, "Can you just put it out?"

Jenkins persists in leading the residents to safety as flames shoot out a window and firefighters drag hoses across a lawn.

He later says, "We got everybody out. Nobody's left inside."

One of the victims was in critical condition. The other two were treated and released.

