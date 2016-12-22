Next class of state troopers graduate

More than three dozen recruits have spent the last 23 weeks going through the rigorous training to become a state trooper.

On Thursday their hard work finally paid off. It was graduation day for 41 recruits.

Adam Mullin, of Clio, was one of the recruits who graduated from the 131st trooper recruit school.

"It's an incredible experience to make it all this way and especially being able to do it with the 40 other troopers I just graduated with. It was one of the best experiences of my life," Mullin said.

He will start work on Monday at the Caro post.

"Very excited to head out that way. It's sort of close to home for me, but not too close and I'm very excited for the opportunity," he said.

It wasn't only a big day for the recruits turned troopers. It was also a big day for the Michigan State Police itself, as they showed off a new look celebrating the 100th anniversary of service.

"We wanted to return to our roots in our 100th year," MSP Director Kristie Etue said.

Troopers will be wearing an anniversary hat in 2017. The campaign style hat mimics those worn by the MSP in the 1920s.

"It's going to take a little bit to get used to, but I think most state troopers wear this hat so we're kind of in line with our other partners of state agencies," Etue said.

Etue said the agency will get 50 new patrol cars in 2017 as well. They'll be black and gold, designed after vehicles used in the 1930s.

Meanwhile, Mullin said he's eager to start the next stage of his life serving others.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to help people. People who need us and call on us in their time of need. I want to be able to help them when they're asking for that," Mullin said.

