Wisconsin man pleads no contest to amputating woman's finger

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -

A Wisconsin man faces sentencing next year for amputating a woman's finger as part of a ritual to commemorate a fellow rap music fan.

Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Schrap pleaded no contest Thursday to second-degree reckless injury. A mayhem charge was dismissed but can be weighed by the judge at Schrap's sentencing Feb. 24.

A complaint says Schrap and his friends were staging a "ritualistic memorial" at his house in August to commemorate a deceased member of the Juggalos, the name given fans of the Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse.

WBAY-TV reports the woman allowed Schrap to cut her arm with a machete. She also let Schrap cut off her right pinky finger.

The mother of the woman's boyfriend convinced her to go to the hospital where staff called police.

