Prosecutors: Man amassed weapons cache for Islamic State

DETROIT (AP) -

Federal prosecutors say a Detroit man accused of amassing weapons and buying explosives did so on behalf of the Islamic State and is backed by a group of supporters in Maryland.

The U.S. Attorney's Office made the claim in a court filing Thursday opposing a defense request to free Sebastian Gregerson from jail pending trial.

The Detroit News reports it's the first time prosecutors have alleged publicly that the 30-year-old Gregerson was part of a broader group of Islamic State supporters.

Gregerson is being held at a federal prison in Milan. Defense attorney David Tholen argued in a court filing that Gregerson could wear an electronic tether and be released so he can live with his wife and two children in Detroit or with his parents near Ann Arbor.

