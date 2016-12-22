Rescue Squad delivers Christmas presents to family in need

With the holidays just around the corner, a local woman has been looking for any way to give her children the Christmas they deserve.

After a number of setbacks it just didn't seem possible this year, until she called the Rescue Squad.

The mother of four was looking for what she called a miracle.

"I had been a few places in the city and they were telling us we were too late or didn't have the right documentation," Nickie Davis said.

She lost her job a month ago and knew that Christmas presents would be low on the list of priorities this year.

"I had told them a lot of things, that we'd have to wait until tax time. No kid should have to go through that. Especially when it's your own. You really feel down and depressed," Davis said.

The Rescue Squad made Christmas come a few days early for the Davis family. With the help of some gracious donations, TV5 was able to gather toys and gifts for Davis and her kids.

The Rescue Squad wrapped them up and dropped them off under their Christmas tree.

Even though mom said wait until Christmas to open, the kids couldn't wait to unwrap some of the presents.

Davis said this year was going to be tough knowing her children wouldn't have anything to open Christmas morning, but now she's thankful to see their smiling faces.

"You guys definitely exceeded that for us and I'm so appreciative. We're so thankful and grateful for you guys," Davis said.

