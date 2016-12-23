RAW VIDEO: Bald Eagle hit by vehicle released back into wild

A Bald Eagle found hurt after being hit by a vehicle has been released back into the wild.

A visitor at the Chippewa Nature Center in Midland reported finding the injured eagle on the center’s property a few weeks ago.

The bird couldn’t fly and had difficulties using its left talons to perch. With nets and heavy gloves, Michelle Fournier, a CNC Interpretive Naturalist, corralled it into some thick underbrush to capture it.

Once captured, the bird was taken to the Animal Medical Center in Midland for treatment. Doctors found the eagle was likely hit by a car, probably while eating roadkill.

As a result, it had some internal bruising.

The bird was rehabilitated by Joe and Barb Rogers of the Wildlife Recovery Association.

On Friday, the nature center was able to release the eagle back into the wild.

TV5 was one of the only media groups allowed to witness the release.

