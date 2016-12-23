Local veterans get early holiday present

Local heroes without a home are getting an early present this holiday season.

The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw will receive a $98,000 grant to help less fortunate veterans find a place to call home, as well as easy access to medical treatment.

This assistance comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing Program.

