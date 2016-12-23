VIDEO: Police search for two men who cut lock, stole trailer - WNEM TV 5

VIDEO: Police search for two men who cut lock, stole trailer

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Buena Vista Twp. Police Department Source: Buena Vista Twp. Police Department
Source: Buena Vista Township Police Dept. Source: Buena Vista Township Police Dept.
Source: Buena Vista Twp. Police Dept. Source: Buena Vista Twp. Police Dept.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help locating two men who allegedly stole a utility trailer.

The Buena Vista Township Police Department was called to Morley Drive and Holland on Nov. 27 for reports of a stolen Legend utility trailer.

Surveillance video shows a white Ford F250 pickup with two men stealing the trailer. Police said the suspects cut the lock to look inside before cutting the lock on the hitch and driving away with the trailer.

The truck fled westbound on Holland and into the city of Saginaw.

If you have any information, please call 989-233-2363.  

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.