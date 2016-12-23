VIDEO: Police search for two men who cut lock, stole trailer

Authorities need your help locating two men who allegedly stole a utility trailer.

The Buena Vista Township Police Department was called to Morley Drive and Holland on Nov. 27 for reports of a stolen Legend utility trailer.

Surveillance video shows a white Ford F250 pickup with two men stealing the trailer. Police said the suspects cut the lock to look inside before cutting the lock on the hitch and driving away with the trailer.

The truck fled westbound on Holland and into the city of Saginaw.

If you have any information, please call 989-233-2363.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.