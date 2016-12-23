Police search for suspect after man shot in leg

Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the leg.

It happened Friday, Dec. 23 about 1:08 a.m. in the 1100 block of N. Chevrolet Avenue in Flint.

When officers arrived, they found Nicholas Eugene Smith with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Tyrone Booth at 810-237-6924 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2016 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.