Police: Speed, weather factors in deadly crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Officials say speed and weather conditions may have contributed to a deadly crash.

The Saginaw Police Department were called on Friday, Dec. 23 about 5:28 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash on Division, just east of Wheeler Street.

When officers arrived they found the driver, a 21-year-old Saginaw man, pinned inside the vehicle.

The Saginaw Fire Department used the jaws of life to free the man who was then taken to a local hospital by ambulance. He was pronounced dead once arriving.

Police said the man was the only passenger in the car at the time and investigators believe speed and weather conditions contributed to the crash.

The driver’s name will not be released until family can be notified.

The Saginaw Police Department wants to remind all drivers to slow down and drive safe during the holiday season and winter months. 

